Most Eligible Bachelor, a rom-com written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, was released on the occasion of Dusshera, October 15. Starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead, the film had opened to mixed response from critics. The Telugu film is now reportedly set to be premiered on AHA and Netflix on November 19. So those who have missed the theatrical release of it, can enjoy watching it on the streaming channels.

Most Eligible Bachelor To Premiere On AHA And Netflix

Akhil Akkineni - Pooja Hedge’s #MostEligibileBachelor will premiere on AHA and NETFLIX on November 19th. pic.twitter.com/8gUND71Hji — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 14, 2021

