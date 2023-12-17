Nagarjuna Akkineni gears up for his Tamil film venture, Naa Saami Ranga, slated for a January release next year. The recently released teaser promises a captivating blend of action and romance, starring Ashika Ranganath alongside Nagarjuna. Choreographer Vijay Binni marks his directorial debut, helming a script by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. Adding to the allure, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani will score the movie's music. Anticipation mounts as this promising collaboration sets the stage for an exciting cinematic experience. Nagarjuna's New Film Titled Naa Saami Ranga, Actor Shares First Look on Occasion of His 64th Birthday! (Watch Video).

Watch The Naa Saami Ranga Teaser Here:

