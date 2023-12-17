On Riteish Deshmukh's birthday, Genelia Deshmukh melted hearts, sharing an adorable picture with a heartfelt tribute. Labeling Riteish as 'the greatest man in the entire universe,' Genelia expressed her love alongside the photo. Her endearing caption read, 'If someone had to ask me “Who Riteish Deshmukh is???" - I would just say “the greatest man in the entire universe, and that greatest man is all mine.” Happy Birthday Navra!'. Riteish Deshmukh Birthday: From Ek Villian to the Housefull Series, Take a Look at His Top 5 Films.

See Genelia Deshmukh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)