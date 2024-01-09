Telugu star Nagarjuna's entertainer Naa Saami Ranga's trailer is just released, and it looks super entertaining. The trailer starts off with drum beats and fight sequences as Nagarjuna is introduced as a carefree and reckless man who lives his life with his own rules. The trailer later showcases his relationship with his friends and his girlfriend. Almost everyone seems to be aware only of his violent side. The film is directed by Vijay Binni. The trailer looks super pumping and promises to showcase Nagaruna's mass avatar, adding a slight touch of romance to it. Alongside Nagarjuna, the film stars Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, and Rukshar Dhillon, among others. The film is set to release on January 14. Naa Saami Ranga Teaser: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ashika Ranganath's Flick Promises a Power-Packed Blend of Action, Romance, and Entertainment (Watch Video).

Check Out the Trailer of Naa Saami Ranga Here:

