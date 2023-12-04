Naa Saami Ranga is the upcoming film featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ashika Ranganath. The makers have introduced the latter’s character, who’d be essaying the character Varalakshmi in the Vijay Binni directorial. Apart from introducing her, the makers even confirmed that the first single from the film, titled as “Yethukelli Povalanipisthunde” will be out soon. Naa Saami Ranga is scheduled to be released in theatres during the time of Sankranthi next year. Naa Saami Ranga First Look: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Rustic Avatar From Vijay Binni’s Film Unveiled on Actor’s 64th Birthday (Watch Video).

Ashika Ranganath In Naa Saami Ranga

