Nagarjuna Akkineni breaks his silence on son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni's separation and the south superstar has finally released his statement speaking on the matter. The actor took to Twitter and appreciated Samantha in his emotional note. Nagarjuna wrote "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength."

Check Out Nagarjuna's Tweet Below:

