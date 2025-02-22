The highly anticipated teaser of Odela 2 was unveiled at the grand Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, creating a spiritual and cinematic spectacle. Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in a powerful avatar as Shiva Shakthi, the teaser showcases her divine energy as she fearlessly battles dark forces to protect the villagers. With intense visuals, gripping action and a mystical aura, Odela 2 promises a compelling narrative rooted in faith and power. Directed by Ashok Teja, this supernatural thriller also stars Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha. A sequel to Odela Railway Station, the film’s release date is yet to be announced. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Odela 2: Tamannaah Bhatia All Set To Star in Ashok Teja's Multi-Lingual Supernatural Thriller.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Odela 2’ Movie Below:

