Tamannaah Bhatia's next project, Odela 2, is the highly anticipated sequel to the Telugu thriller Odela Railway Station. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D Madhu and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. The sequel will delve into the folklore of Odela village, centred around the guardian figure Odela Mallanna Swamy, offering a deep dive into its vibrant culture, traditions and thriller. Joining Bhatia are talented actors Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha, ensuring a stellar performance. Tamannaah Bhatia Sizzles in a Gorgeous Orange Fit and Flare, Tea-Length Dress (View Pics).

Check Out Odela 2 Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)