The title poster of Sunny Leone's Tamil debut film OMG - Oh My Ghost is finally out. Sunny Leone is all set to play the female lead in this horror-comedy. The film also stars Dharsha Gupta, Comedian Sathish, Yogi Babu, Thangadurai, Thilak Ramesh in major roles.

Check Out Sunny Leone's OMG - Oh My Ghost Title Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)