Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, released in theatres on February 16, promised to be an entertaining thriller packed with suspense, action and some romance. But looks like this Telugu movie, starring Sundeep Kishan, Varsha Bollamma and Kavya Thapar in the leading roles, has failed to live up to the expectations. Critics have shared their reviews and stated how this Vi Anand directorial ‘misses its mark by a huge mile’. Take a look at some of the reviews on Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. Yatra 2 Review: Netizens Give ‘Thumbs Up’ to Pawan Kalyan’s Film, Calls It a ‘Decent Political Drama’.

The Hindu – The relentless background score, though, drowned some of the dialogues. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona could have been an interesting fantasy romance drama that makes us think of life, death and the afterlife. However, it misses its mark by a huge mile.

Hindustan Times – While the film seems to have a deep metaphor driving the story, it never takes itself seriously enough for you to care. Vi Anand’s Sundeep Kishan-starrer is a satisfactory horror film that could’ve been better.

Watch The Trailer Of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Movie Below:

Glute.com – Ooru Peru Bhairavakona has more flaws and less advantages. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona has its thrills and chills, but the flat narrative in many of the scenes pushes them all the way down.

Film Companion – The film feels like a concise version of an expansive fantasy novel. The world and the myth around it deserved stronger and deeper exploration, instead of being simplified into bullet-point-like scenes or exposition-heavy monologues.

