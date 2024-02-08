Yatra 2, the sequel to the 2019 film Yatra, was released today. Starring Mammootty and Jiiva in important roles, the film chronicles the journey of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves banner joined forces to produce this biopic. With music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Madhie, audiences are rushing to cinemas. The film garners praise, with some praising the dialogue and others enjoying the drama. Netizens are buzzing with their thoughts. Check what they have to say! Yatra 2 Screening: Video of Clash Between Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Fans at Hyderabad Theatre Goes Viral – WATCH.

Yatra 2 Twitter Review

Decent Political Drama

Even if someone's love is one-sided it can be so beautiful that you dont care about the other side. #Yatra2 is a complete one-sided love letter by #MahiVRaghav to Jagan yet it works as a decent political drama that tries to chronicle events yet be a showreel for a beloved leader. pic.twitter.com/0vlmxjCLqv — Survi (@PavanSurvi) February 8, 2024

Best Telugu Biopic

One of the best biopics ever made in Telugu #Yatra2 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2IySqjNlaP — Hima Bindu Reddy (@HimaBinduYSRCP) February 8, 2024

Blockbuster Film

Goosebumps!

Emotional Drama and Powerful Dialogues

#Yatra2 excellent 1st half and good 2nd half with elevations and powerful dialogs. 💥💥💥 Emotional drama and dialogs your biggest strength @MahiVraghav garu. Opposite vallani tittakunda hundaga and honest ga chesina manchini chupinchochu ani proved. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BCA7fdHc4B — Shiva Shankar Reddy (@sankar485) February 8, 2024

