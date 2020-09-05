Actor and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty has become controversy' favourite child. But, no one must have seen this scathing scandal coming his way. On Saturday, his wife, actress, Varsha Priyadarshini, has filed a case against him accusing him of domestic abuse. As per reports, the case has been filed at Cuttack Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The first hearing, in this case, will take place on September 7, 2020. Both Varsha and Anubhav have acted in films in the Odia film industry. They were controversial as some of their films were accused of backing money from chit fund. Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli and Other Celebs Create Awareness About Domestic Violence during COVID-19 Lockdown.

As per reports, there were rumours that the couple had started living separately. Varsha moved the court last month alleging physical and mental torture On the other hand, Mohanty has said that he has not received any notice from the court and assured the media that he will speak up when he gets it.

Anubhav enjoys his status as Oriya film's industry's highest-paid actor. He joined politics in April 2013 working with the local party Biju Janata Dal (BJD). He became an elected member of the Lok Sabha, Kendrapara constituency, in 2019. Lockdown Mein Lockup: Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Karisma Kapoor and More Raise Their Voice Against Domestic Violence In a New Social Campaign.

Anubhav has a history of landing in trouble. In November 2019, an FIR was filed against the politician after he misbehaved with a journalist on duty. Members of the press had protested and raised slogans against him. In June 2109, a woman had accused Anubhav of misbehaving with her.

Earlier, in July 2020, Mohanty made headlines after he posted a shirtless picture on social media and pleaded Salman Khan to like it. This irked many people who called the politician out.

Check Out Mohanty's Tweet Here:

@BeingSalmanKhan Sir/Bhaijaan, don’t I deserve a single like from you please😔🙏🏻 Love you Bhaijaan even if you never like me🙂🙏🏻 — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) July 3, 2020

Mohanty has been pretty vocal about being a Salman Khan fan. In December 2019, he had tweeted pictures with the actor and claimed that he prayed to Goddess Durga to make him look like the Bollywood superstar. Shockingly, Salman has also been accused of abusing his romantic partners in the past.

