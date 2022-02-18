The makers of Oruthee released the film’s trailer starring Navya Nair, Saijju Kurup and Vinayakan in the lead. Directed by VK Prakash, the trailer shows Navya approaching at the police station with her son and narrating certain incidents. She reveals that her husband works in abroad and then it takes to some flashback moments showing the family's happy days. It also features Vinayakan as a cop who looks intense. The film focuses on relationships and survival and Navya has impressed movie buffs already with a power-packed performance as Mani.

Watch The Trailer Of Oruthee Below:

