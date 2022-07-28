The first single of Ponniyin Selvan–1 is all set to be dropped on July 31 at 6pm. The makers have shared a poster featuring Karthi, who essays the character Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus. The caption of the poster reads, ‘Celebrate The River Festival With Vanthiyathevan’. We just cannot wait for this AR Rahman musical to be dropped online. Ponniyin Selvan–Part One: Here’s a Look at a BTS Video of AR Rahman, Sivamani Scoring Music for the Magnum Opus – WATCH.

Ponniyin Selvan–1 First Single Update

