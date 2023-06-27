Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram today and confirmed that he met with an accident while shooting for Vilayath Buddha. The actor shared a note online wherein he revealed that he underwent a keyhole surgery and is recovering. The superstar also thanked all his fans and well-wishers for praying for his health. He also promised to bounce back soon. Prithviraj Sukumaran Suffers Minor Accident While Shooting for Vilayath Buddha Action Sequence, Actor To Undergo Leg Surgery - Reports.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on His Accident:

