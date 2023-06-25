Prithviraj Sukumaran has unfortunately suffered an accident while shooting for an action sequence for the film Vilayath Buddha. Though the injury is minor, the actor will have to undergo leg surgery at a private hospital and will be resting for the next 2-3 months according to reports. Salaar: Teaser of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Action Thriller To Release in July – Reports.

View Prithviraj Health Update:

#PrithvirajSukumaran met with a minor accident today at the Vilayath Buddha location while shooting an action sequence. Tomorrow morning, he will undergo a keyhole surgery at a private hospital in Cochin and is expected to take a complete rest for 2-3 months. Get well soon,… pic.twitter.com/MUvBEosRm5 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) June 25, 2023

