Project K is the first-ever Indian film to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con. The makers shared an update citing that on July 20 #WhatIsProjectK will be revealed. Film’s lead actors – Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone – along with director Nag Ashwin will announce the film’s title, trailer and release date. This is indeed one of the most-anticipated moments for fans. Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan To Unveil Trailer and Release Date of The Film at the Event.

Project K Update

