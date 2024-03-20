Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy shooting for her next film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress is known for constantly updating fans with her personal and professional life is back with another big sneak peek from the sets of her upcoming film. On March 19, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from Yaganti Temple in Andhra Pradesh from the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, "Done for the day! Today, we shot at this temple called Yaganti temple. The history of the place is amazing..And the love.. the people..the place.. and something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing. #pushpa2therule" Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released in the theatres on August 15, 2024. Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna’s LOOK As Srivalli Leaked! Check Out Viral Picture of the Actress From Sets of Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Film.

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna’s Insta Story Here:

Rashmika Mandanna on her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)