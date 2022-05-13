Mammootty has shined as Kuttan in this Malayalam film that is helmed by Ratheena PT. Co-starring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Vasudev Sajeesh Marar in the lead, critics are going gaga over the performances of the lead actors. From the gripping narrative to the fantastic direction and other technical aspects, one just can’t stop praising this movie that is currently streaming on SonyLIV. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below. Puzhu Movie Review: Mammootty’s Fantabulous Negative Performance Anchors This Slow-Paced Psychological Drama.

The Hindu – Puzhu in the end belongs to Mammootty, whose menacing screen presence and earnest performance holds together the film even in its weakest points.

Scroll.in – Despite being heavy-handed at times and bungling its climax, the 115-minute film is for the most part a compelling drama about a hidebound man unwilling to let go of prejudice or painful memories.

Pinkvilla – Ratheena, the director on her debut, banks on her ability to capture moments of silences and stark contradictions with the same tenderness by which she captures the more loud, political underpinnings of Harshad’s well-contained screenplay.

The Indian Express – Mammootty is a revelation. If not for the camera’s power to capture the minute details of faces, the hatred that Mammootty showcases with the little twitch of his eyes and lips would have escaped our naked eyes.

The News Minute – While Ratheena seems to rely on realistic portrayals that independent films are known for, she does not spare certain sure-shot techniques that could create effect.

