Raashi Khanna is unhappy over how her comments for South films were misconstrued and served to the audience. The actress took to Twitter and denied 'bad mouthing' South cinema. She wrote, "I request whoever is doing it please stop." Yodha: Raashi Khanna Wraps Up Shooting for Her Upcoming Hindi Film, Shares Pics With the Team.

Raashi Khanna:

