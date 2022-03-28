Actress Raashi Khanna, who has made a name for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has announced that she has completed shooting for her upcoming Hindi film Yodha. Taking to Instagram, Raashi said, "A dream too good to be true, having worked with Dharma Movies who welcomed me with such warmth and love and made the journey of Yodha - our labour of love - so special! Rudra – The Edge of Darkness: Raashii Khanna Opens Up About Her OTT Debut, Says ‘It’s a Dream Project for Me’.

"It's a wrap and here I am with the two main Yodhas who have worked so hard to create something amazing! Missed you Sidharth Malhotra. Thank you for being a wonderful co-star." The Hindi action drama features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in the lead and has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Yodha: Disha Patani Finishes Filming For Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna Starrer.

Raashi Khanna Wraps Yodha Shoot

Raashi has some really big projects in the south. She plays the female lead in actor Karthi's upcoming film Sardar and is starring opposite Dhanush in his Thiruchitrambalam. In Telugu, she has 'Thank You' opposite Naga Chaitanya waiting to hit screens.

