On April 24, Tamil actress, Raiza Wilson put out a lengthy statement on her Instagram which mentioned how she has filed a case against her dermatologist, Dr. Bhairavi Senthil, for allegedly putting her life at risk with a ‘wrongful procedure’. She also has sued the doctor by demanding Rs 1 crore as damages for the deficiency in her service.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raiza Wilson (@raizawilson)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)