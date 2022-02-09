Vishnu Vishal's next FIR which has already minted Rs 22 crore business before its release is garnering wow reviews. Helmed by Manu Anand, the Tamil thriller which is supposed to release in theatres on February 11, had its special preview today (Feb 9), and the result seems amazing. As critics are praising the flick. FYI, the movie has terrorism as the main plot and also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Raiza Wilson in key roles Check out the Twitter review below: FIR: Vishnu Vishal’s Action-Thriller to Release in Theatres on February 11

