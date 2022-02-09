Vishnu Vishal's next FIR which has already minted Rs 22 crore business before its release is garnering wow reviews. Helmed by Manu Anand, the Tamil thriller which is supposed to release in theatres on February 11, had its special preview today (Feb 9), and the result seems amazing. As critics are praising the flick. FYI, the movie has terrorism as the main plot and also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Raiza Wilson in key roles Check out the Twitter review below: FIR: Vishnu Vishal’s Action-Thriller to Release in Theatres on February 11.

#FIR [3.5/5] : @menongautham is very apt for his role..@mohan_manjima has a good role.. She has performed well.. Solid outing for @raizawilson @Reba_Monica is the surprise package.. @gauravnarayanan a small role but effective as Cop.. — Karthikraman (@Karthikraman13) February 9, 2022

#FIR [3.5/5] : A Solid Racy Thriller.. Terrorism Backdrop..@TheVishnuVishal delivers his Best performance till date.. Both the Actor and Star shine.. A complex role.. Gutsy.. He also scores as Producer as he has produced a neat relatively Big Budget Entertainer.. — SethuManoj (@SethuManoj10) February 9, 2022

#FIR :- A gripping thriller, one of the best performance ever for @TheVishnuVishal in his career..@itisprashanth got good space as a Hacker. Outstanding Bgm FIR will be treat for thriller film lovers , unexpected twist at the end. MUST WATCH. 🔥 — Kollywood V2CINEMAS  (@V2Cinemas) February 9, 2022

#VishnuVishal (@TheVishnuVishal)’s #FIR captures story of Irfan, an innocent man w/ an ordinary life who is caught in inexplicable circumstances that alter his life & everyone around him. Narates the socio-political mood of society in an entertaining & emotionally powerful way. pic.twitter.com/Q0cxK2jJuY — gowri_gal (@gowri_gal) February 9, 2022

