Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, is all set to be released in theatres on November 4. It is going to be one of the biggest treats for the superstar’s fans during the time of Diwali this year. Written and directed by Siva, the film also features yesteryear heroines Meena and Khushbu and also Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as the female leads. Reports are doing rounds that Annaatthe would be releasing on the streaming giant Netflix right after 21 days of its theatrical release. However, the makers have not issued any official statement about it yet.

Buzz On Annaatthe Releasing On Netflix

As per sources, #Annaatthe to have its Digital premiere in NETFLIX after 21 Days of release. — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 26, 2021

