Actor Ram Charan, amidst his hectic filming schedule for Game Changer, paused to seek blessings at Mysore's revered Chamundeshwari Temple. Dressed in a simple green shirt and trousers, the star radiated humility as he engaged in prayers, displaying his spiritual side alongside his dedication to work. Game Changer is helmed by S Shankar and the movie stars Kiara Advani as female lead. Game Changer First Look Poster Out!: Birthday Boy Ram Charan’s Dashing Look From Shankar’s Next Unveiled! (View Pic).

Watch Ram Charan's Video Here:

A glimpse of the divine moments when Global 🌟 @AlwaysRamCharan paid a visit to the Chamundeshwari temple and offered his prayers in Mysore ✨#RamCharan #GlobalStarRamCharan #GameChanger #RC16 pic.twitter.com/CnoaVDiXqZ — Harish Arasu PRO (@PROHarisarasu) December 4, 2023

