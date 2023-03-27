Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): It's celebration time! As actor Ram Charan turned a year older today, he treated fans with a return gift on this special occasion by announcing the title of his upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, the 'RRR' star dropped a video with a title announcement.

Also Read | Ananya Panday’s Saree Looks That You Can Seek Inspiration From (View Pics).

Sharing the video, he wrote, #GameChanger it is !"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqR1sOJh-Cf/

Also Read | Succession Season 4 Premiere Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox’s HBO Drama Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The film which was earlier tentatively titled 'RC 15' is now officially 'Game Changer'.

To wish the birthday boy, Kiara Advani also dropped a video with a message.

She wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan !! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way. @shanmughamshankar Sir."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqR7Ct0AHup/

The team recently wrapped up shooting a song for the film in Hyderabad after Ram's return from the Oscars.

Ahead of Ram's birthday, he received a sweet surprise from the 'Game Changer' team on Saturday.

Director S Shankar, choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Kiara Advani were also part of the celebrations.

The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.

' Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The film is slated to release in 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)