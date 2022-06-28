Salman Khan is currently shooting for his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Hyderabad with co-star Pooja Hegde. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela played host to Salman and Pooja and also Venkatesh Daggubati. Recently, Aamir Khan too visited the Tollywood couple’s residence. Upasana has shared pictures from the gathering at their residence. Chiranjeevi Hosts Dinner for Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan as They Celebrate Vikram’s Success (View Pics).

Celebs At Ram Charan–Upasana Konidela’s Residence

