Kamal Haasan's latest release Vikram is ruling the box office and is inching close to Rs 200 crore mark. Now, to celebrate the success of the film, superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela hosted a dinner party at his home which saw Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan in attendance. The meet also saw director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

