Ram Charan stepped back into a lead role with Game Changer, his first since the monumental success of 2022's RRR (excluding his extended cameo in Acharya). Directed by Shankar, a filmmaker celebrated for crafting larger-than-life spectacles (Gentleman, Indian, Sivaji, Enthiran, Anniyan), the movie features Kiara Advani as the female lead and SJ Suryah as the antagonist. Made on a reported budget exceeding INR 300 crore, Game Changer hit theatres on January 10, 2025. ‘Game Changer’ Box Office Verdict Hit or Flop: Is Ram Charan-Kiara Advani’s Film on the Brink of Disaster? Shankar Facing Second Flop After ‘Indian 2’!

Despite an encouraging start at the box office, Game Changer’s collections plummeted rapidly. Twenty days post-release, the film has reportedly grossed INR 179.55 crore globally, according to Sacnilk, while Koimoi suggests a slightly higher figure of INR 185.49 crore. Regardless, the movie has underperformed significantly, especially when compared to Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed INR 131.15 crore worldwide despite releasing four days later with considerably less hype and budget. So yes, Game Changer is a theatrical flop, at the time of writing this article, with very less chance of recovery.

PS: Interestingly, the producers of Game Changer made the eyebrow-raising claim that the movie grossed INR 186 crore worldwide on its opening day itself - a figure that was quickly debunked and criticised by trade analysts as heavily inflated.

So why did Game Changer fail to impress at the box office?

In this report, we explore what industry experts and fans have been saying about Game Changer's theatrical failure. We list five key reasons that might have led to its disappointing performance.

1. The 'Indian 2' Aftermath

BTS Still From Indian 2

Before directing Game Changer, Shankar helmed Indian 2, a film widely considered the worst film in his filmography and a disappointment for everyone involved. Although Game Changer marked a noticeable improvement, it appears that the audience approached it with caution, doubting whether Shankar had recovered his form. Negative reviews only reinforced these concerns, further deterring viewers from giving the Ram Charan-starrer a sustaining chance. ‘Indian 2’ Movie Review: Kamal Haasan’s Senapathy Makes a Tedious Return in Shankar’s Worst Film to Date!

2. Lacklustre Music

A Still From Game Changer

Shankar's films have historically benefited from strong musical scores, often collaborating with legends like AR Rahman. Even when Rahman wasn't involved, as in Anniyan and Nanban, the music resonated with audiences. However, recent projects like Indian 2 and Game Changer have failed to deliver memorable soundtracks. While some of the songs in Game Changer were shot on extravagant budgets and looked visually stunning, they didn’t connect with the audience. Ram Charan, having experienced the global success of "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, should know how critical and impactful one hit song is to a film's pre- and post-release success.

3. Falling Short of the Pan-India Dream

A Still From Game Changer

Many South Indian films aim to replicate the pan-India success of blockbusters like Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa, and RRR. Unfortunately, most fall short, often turning into major failures. Game Changer initially showed promise during its first couple of days, with the Hindi version performing decently. However, collections nosedived soon after. Unlike Pushpa 2, which captivated North Indian audiences despite the mixed reviews, Game Changer failed to hold their interest. Even in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where Ram Charan enjoys immense stardom, the film did not generate the revenue required to make it a hit.

4. Overlong Runtime and Forced Comedy

A Still From Game Changer

Audiences generally don't expect logic from a Shankar movie, but they do expect a cohesive narrative. Unfortunately, Game Changer suffered from unnecessary elements, including:

- A weak romantic subplot padded with extravagant songs.

- Outdated comedy tracks featuring Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, and Brahmanandam, which added little value to the story.

- A lengthy flashback sequence that, while showcasing a strong performance by Ram Charan, ultimately felt irrelevant to the protagonist's character arc.

The film could have been much more engaging if Shankar had focused more on the dynamics between Ram Charan and SJ Suryah's characters, cutting out these extraneous elements. ‘Game Changer’ Movie Review: Ram Charan in Top Form, Kiara Advani Is Wasted in Shankar’s Overdrawn Return to ‘Mudhalvan’ Formula.

5. Bloated Budget

A Still From Game Changer

Speaking of restraint, the film’s budget - or lack thereof - was another critical misstep. Reports suggest Game Changer was made with a budget of INR 350 crore, potentially reaching INR 450 crore when marketing and promotional costs are included. For a political thriller centred on an ego battle between two main characters, such an exorbitant budget seems unnecessary. Unlike grand spectacles like Kalki 2898 AD or 2.0, Game Changer lacked the scale or novelty to justify its massive production costs. With lukewarm reviews and poor word of mouth, recovering such a hefty investment through theatrical revenue alone was always going to be an uphill battle.

