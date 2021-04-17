Veteran Tamil actor Vivekh passed away this morning and celebrities down south reacted to the demise of the south star. Now, PM Narendra Modi extends heartfelt tribute to the late actor. PM tweeted "The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti."

PM Narendra Modi's Tribute to Late Actor Vivekh

