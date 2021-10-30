Fans of Nani are going to be in for a treat during the festive season! The makers of Shyam Singha Roy have shared a poster featuring the film’s lead actor and revealed that the first lyrical titled “Rise of Shyam” will be released on November 6. In the poster, one can see Nani donned a kurta and pyjama, seated on a chair, holding a cigarette and immersed in thoughts. The backdrop also features a portrait of Rabindranath Tagore. The film’s music has been composed by Mickey J Meyer.

Update On First Lyrical Rise Of Shyam

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)