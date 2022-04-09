RRR has received a spectacular response from the audience across the globe. The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus continues to shine at the box office. Its total collection now stands at Rs 213.59 crore in India.

RRR Hindi Version Box Office Collection Week 3

#RRR [Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits... Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]... Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹ 213.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/UdMlOySZxx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

