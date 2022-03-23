RRR is all set to be released in theatres on March 25. But right before the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, fans in Karnataka are disappointed as the film has no dubbed Kannada version. Upset fans have started trending #BoycottRRRinKarnataka on Twitter. Some of them mentioned that by not releasing the Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer in Kannada language it is a great insult to the Kannadigas.

