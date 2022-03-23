RRR is all set to be released in theatres on March 25. But right before the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, fans in Karnataka are disappointed as the film has no dubbed Kannada version. Upset fans have started trending #BoycottRRRinKarnataka on Twitter. Some of them mentioned that by not releasing the Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer in Kannada language it is a great insult to the Kannadigas.

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka @ssrajamouli this is great insult for kannadigas, this is the time to BAN RRR movies in Karnataka, we will welcome only if it is in Kannada, pic.twitter.com/onUvtHzGX5 — Manjunatha.B (@ManjunathaBee) March 22, 2022

Fans Demand Kannada Version Of RRR In Karnataka

@ssrajamouli Just wait.@tarak9999 We r a family of 12 people. None of us watch a film in Telugu or Tamil even on TV. If the movie is popular & is in Kannada, we watch for sure. U r releasing only HINDI RRR in Delhi. But Karnataka? What is the intention?#BoycottRRRinKarnataka pic.twitter.com/bb0331bslb — Umesh Shivaraju (@umesh_anush) March 23, 2022

An Insult To Kannadigas

Fans Are Upset

Hey @ssrajamouli, Why the bloody hell are you dumping Telugu version of RRR in Karnataka ? What's the point in coming to Karnataka and praising Rajkumar's if you can not even respect their words ? — PLE Karnataka (@PLEKarnataka) March 22, 2022

Let’s unite and make a change for ourselves. There’s power in Unity, let’s all stop watching RRR unless it’s released in Kannada in Karnataka .#BoycottRRRinKarnataka — vishal c (@vishalchinnappa) March 23, 2022

