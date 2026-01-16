The 12th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) officially commences today, with a high-stakes opening match between defending champions Punjab De Sher and former winners Karnataka Bulldozers. Led by captains Sonu Sood and Kichcha Sudeep, both teams are aiming for an early lead in the season. Fans across India can follow the CCL 2026 action through live streaming, with JioHotstar as the primary digital destination for live coverage of all 19 matches. CCL 2026 live online streaming viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Unfortunately, due to a lack of a broadcast partner in India, the CCL 2026 live TV telecast will not be available on television. Where to Watch Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Live Streaming.

CCL 2026 Live

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