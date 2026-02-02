Adani Power Share Price Today, February 2
Adani Power share price (NSE: ADANIPOWER) moved higher in early trade on Monday, February 2, with Adani Power Ltd rising 0.78%. The stock was trading at INR 133.89, up INR 1.03, on the NSE at around 9:30 am IST.
Adani Power Ltd (NSE: ADANIPOWER) saw a modest gain in early trading on Monday, 2 February, with the stock rising 0.78% to INR 133.89. The share opened at INR 133.48, reaching a high of INR 134.64 and a low of INR 133.05 in morning trade. The market capitalisation stands at INR 2.58 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 21.97. Analysts noted continued investor interest in power sector stocks, as the market remains attentive to the upcoming Budget announcements. Adani Power Share Price Today, February 1.
Adani Power Share Price Today
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).