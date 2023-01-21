Oscar winner Jane Fonda praised SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR, but her appreciation post hasn't landed well with the netizens. Fonda recently saw the action film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan and was quick to praise it.However, Jane made a minor error when she referred to Rajamouli's film as a Bollywood film and praised the film in the caption and wrote that RRR is another film that surprised her. Soon after the post was made public, netizens were quick to call out Fonda for calling the RRR a Bollywood film, many Instagram users took it upon themselves to tell her it is a Tollywood film.. RRR: James Cameron Tells SS Rajamouli 'If You Ever Wanna Make a Movie Over Here, Let's Talk'! (Watch Video).

The Instagram Post Which Jane Fonda Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

Netizens Reaction Right After Jane Fonda Calls RRR As A Bollywood Film:

Jane Fonda's Instagram Comments Section (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jane Fonda's Instagram Comments Section (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)