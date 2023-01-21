Director James Cameron bumped into SS Rajamouli at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The Avatar 2 maker and Baahubali director interacted with each other for about three minutes. A video has surfaced online and it shows the entire conversation with English subs. During the course of the conversation, Cameron tells the SS Rajamouli that he loved the entire work of RRR. The big moment comes when the Titanic maker tells Rajamouli to reach out to him if he ever wants to make a movie in Hollywood. "If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let's talk." RRR at Golden Globe Awards 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Track Wins Best Original Song; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Scream With Joy for MM Keeravani (Watch Video)'

Watch The Whole Conversation Shared Between The Two Ace Directors:

Conversation between James Cameron and SS Rajamouli 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eF36dJywds — LetsCinema (@letscinema) January 21, 2023

