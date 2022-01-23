After a successful theatrical run, the makers of Shyam Singha Roy announced that the Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer will release on Netflix on January 21. And looks like this move by the film's makers has turned into their favour, as #SaiPallavi is among the top trend on Twitter. Netizens are lauding her performance as Rosie in the flick. Check it out.

#SaiPallavi looks like a million dollar in #SyamSingaRoy . — Shaktthi Nadarajan 🏴 (@thanasakthinair) January 23, 2022

#SaiPallavi 👸🌹🔥❤️😍🙏🏼@Sai_Pallavi92 You missed Fidaa, Diya, Mari2, Athiran, PaavaKadhaigal, either the movie is hit or flop she make us feel that the character is tailor made for her,even in MCA we can't stop admiring her acting and chemistry with NaniGaru in those few scenes https://t.co/M34sJOap8g — Durga (@Durga_89) January 23, 2022

#SaiPallavi after watching shyam singh Roy I really amazed and surprised to see @Sai_Pallavi92 what an incredible actor she is and the most beautiful part of her acting is natural and simplicity just like her. I always admire her the way she put herself in this industry — Rinita4 SSR (@raise4Shine) January 22, 2022

