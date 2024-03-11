During the press meet of Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped a major update about his upcoming film with Prabhas, Salaar 2. The popular Malayalam actor revealed an exciting detail related to the upcoming project. While discussing Prabhas’ reaction to the Aadujeevitham trailer, Prithviraj disclosed that the shooting of Salaar 2 would start ‘very soon’. We eagerly await official details from the makers of the Prashanth Neel directorial. Salaar Sequel Title Revealed! Second Part of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Be Called Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam.

Salaar 2 Update

