The sequel to Nag Ashwin's 2024 magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD is grabbing headlines after the makers of the film announced Deepika Padukone's exit from the film. On September 18, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production banner behind the Tollywood film, confirmed that the actress won't return for the sequel. Amid this, director Nag Ashwin posted a cryptic note on social media. Taking to his Instagram stories, the filmmaker shared a fan edit of Lord Krishna's entry from Kalki 2898 AD and wrote, "You can't change what happened, but you can choose what happens next." While Nag Ashwin did not directly respond to the matter, his post definitely felt like a response to the ongoing controversy. Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel: Actress Believed She Was Indispensable, Says Source.

Nag Ashwin Drops Cryptic Note Amid Deepika Padukone’s Exit From ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel

