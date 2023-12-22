Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire released in theatres today and it has opened to mixed response from the audience. Initially, it was planned to be released as a one-part film, but in July 2023, the production house, Hombale Films, announced that Salaar would be released in two-parts. After the makers shared the title of the first part of Salaar, fans were eagerly waiting to know when the title of its sequel would be announced. Well, the Salaar sequel title was revealed before the end credits of the film rolled. And it has been confirmed that the second part of Prabhas – Prashanth Neel’s magnum opus will be called as Salaar: Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Movie Review: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film is All About Buildup, Buildup and, Sigh... Buildup!

While fans are thrilled about the title revelation of the second part of Salaar, the makers are yet to announce the film’s release date and other related details. The title Shauryanga is explained in this first part of the film. Shauryanga is the name of a clan in the movie, and in the end, it is revealed that Prabhas' character belongs to the clan, that was thought to be destroyed. With this major announcement, fans can’t wait to know what’s more in store in the second part of Salaar. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire Review: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Epic Actioner Garners Mixed Reactions From Netizens.

Watch The Trailer Of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Below:

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The film stars Prabhas in titular role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao among others.

