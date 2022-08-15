On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers of Prabhas' next Salaar dropped the release date of the highly anticipated movie. Along with a feisty poster, the official film's page announced that Salaar releases in 2023 on September 28. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the action thriller also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in major roles. Salaar: Prabhas Confirms Prithviraj Sukumaran's Casting in Prashanth Neel’s Directorial (Watch Video).

Salaar in September 2023:

