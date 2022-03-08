Prabhas just confirmed that Prithviraj Sukumaran is part of the much awaited film Salaar. Yes, you read that riight! The Radhe Shyam star who was promoting his magnum opus in Kerala revealed at an event that PS has a key role to play in Prashanth Neel’s directorial. As soon as this news broke online, fans went gaga over it. Salaar: Prabhas Hints That His Film with KGF Director Prashanth Neel Is Going to Be a Two-Part Action Movie.

