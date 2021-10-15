South actress, Samantha is on roll! As on the occasion of Dussehra, the actress announced two bilingual (Tamil and Telugu) films back-to-back. She will be seen in two films, one is with filmmaker Shantaruban Gnanasekharan and another one is with director duo Harish and Hari Shankar. Both the movies are yet to be titled. Here, check it out.

Production No. 30

We are happy to announce that @Samanthaprabhu2 is on board for our next! Directed by @Shantharuban87. #ProductionNo30 pic.twitter.com/aV4kyvlJ5Z — DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) October 15, 2021

Production No. 14

Proudly presenting our Production No. 14, an exciting bilingual (Telugu-Tamil) with Star Heroine @Samanthaprabhu2 garu✨️ A @krishnasivalenk's unique venture introducing direction duo @hareeshnarayan & @dirharishankar 💥 Stay glued to this space 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9BBlDuZumq — Sridevi Movies (@SrideviMovieOff) October 15, 2021

