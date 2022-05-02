The official trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh is out! Helmed by Parasuram, the story of the flick is about a bank manager who's tasked by the government to bring a fraudster to justice. Talking about SVP trailer, it's packed with action, comedy as well as drama. Not to miss, Mahesh Babu's swag in each frame. The film hit the theatres on May 12. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny: Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Dance Their Hearts Out in This Addictive Track (Watch Video).

Watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata:

