Speculations were rife that Gopichand and Tamannah Bhatia's sports drama Seetimaarr was heading for an OTT release. As theatres in most parts of India are running with 50% capacity or more, the makers have opted for theatrical release for the film. Yes, Seetimaarr is to hit the big screens from September 3.

Check Out the Tweet Below

GOPICHAND: SPORTS DRAMA GETS A RELEASE DATE... #Telugu film #Seetimaarr - a sports drama starring #Gopichand and #Tamannaah - to release in *cinemas* on 3 Sept 2021... Directed by Sampath Nandi... Produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi. #SeetimaarrOnSept3 pic.twitter.com/onVMZdBGMi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 24, 2021

