Tamannah Bhatia and Karthi starrer Paiyya completed 14 glorious years recently. N Linguswamy's directorial is up for a theatrical re-release on April 11 to mark the occasion. Tamannah Bhatia took the opportunity to express gratitude to the fans who have been showering love to their movie over the years. Sharing a poster of the film on her Instagram handle, Tamnnah Bhatia wrote, "It feels extremely special to see that even after 14 years, the love for #Paiyaa still remains strong. I feel so good to see the affection & love the movie is still receiving after all this time. I’m filled with excitement and can’t wait for all of you to experience the magic of Paiyya on the big screen once more." Tamannah further thanked the film's director and music director, Yuvan Shankar Raja, for the amazing memories. Paiyya featured Karthi in the lead role as Shiva, who falls in love with Tamannah Bhatia's character Charulatha. The happy lovers are later chased down by different gangs on their journey. Vijay Varma Receives Belated Birthday Surprise on April Fool’s Day, Tamannaah Bhatia Calls It ‘Bloody Brilliant’ (View Pic).

Check Out Tmannah Bhatia’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

