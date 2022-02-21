Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared the first look poster of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. She’d be seen playing the character of the ethereal and demure Shakuntala. The poster features her in a beautiful avatar, sitting amidst the jungle. The film written and directed by Gunasekhar will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

