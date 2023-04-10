Jr NTR's Simhadri was first released in 2003 and was directed by SS Rajamouli is hitting theatres on May 20 again on the occasion of the RRR actor's birthday. It was SS Rajamouli's second directorial and also his second film with Jr NTR. The film was written by V Vijayendra Prasad who is also the writer of Baahubali and RRR. Apart from Jr NTR, the film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Mukesh Rishi, and Rahul Dev. Malaikottai Vaaliban: First-Look Poster of Mohanlal’s Next Helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery to Be Out on April 14!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)