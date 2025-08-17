In hopes of keeping a chance of playoffs alive, both Simhadri Vizag Lions and Bhimavaram Bulls will lock horns against each other in the ongoing Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 on Sunday, August 17. The Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Bhimavaram Bulls match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, and commence at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Andhra Premier League 2025. Hence, fans have a TV viewing option to watch the Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Bhimavaram Bulls APL 2025 live telecast on Sony Sports 4 Telugu and 5 HD. Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the Andhra Premier League 2025 on FanCode on their app and website after purchasing a pass. Andhra Premier League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Tungabhadra Warriors Rise To Third Place After Win Over Bhimavaram Bulls.

Andhra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

📢 Andhra’s Loudest Cricketing Roar Yet! Watch the #AndhraPremierLeague2025 bring raw talent and big-match moments, with stars like Hanuma Vihari and KS Bharat leading the charge. Stream it LIVE, only on FanCode 📲 pic.twitter.com/PeW9dgU6b5 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 9, 2025

